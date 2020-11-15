Bushra Ury
Abilene - Bushra Ury, 52, of Abilene, passed away suddenly due to complications from the chemotherapy treatment she was receiving for her fight against breast cancer on Friday, November 13, in Dallas. She was born on October 8, 1968 in Lahore, Pakistan to Ghulam Ali and Afroza Begum.
Visiting hours for friends and loved ones will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, November 17, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. A graveside service will be held 11 am on Wednesday, November 18, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road.
Bushra attended cosmetology school in Abilene and went on to own and operate her own salon, the Sassy Girl's Salon. Most recently, she worked at Vendetta's Salon and Day Spa.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ghulam Ali and Afroza Begum, brother Mahfooz, and sisters Sabra and Kiran.
Bushra is survived by her husband Jeff and their three sons: Joshua and wife Danielle, Jonathan, and Jacob Ury; brother, Zahid and wife Gerti; brother, Wahid and wife Humaira; brother, Ikram and wife Aliya; brother, Shahid; sister, Zahida and husband Iqbal; sister, Sajida and husband Mike, sister, Abida and husband Herbert, and her sister-in-law (brother, Mahfooz's wife) Haseena Bano.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com