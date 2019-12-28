|
Bynum Wayne Miers
Abilene - Bynum Miers, 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019. Bynum was born on December 8, 1936 to L.B. and Anna Mae Miers in Jones County, Texas and lived the majority of his life in Abilene.
Bynum Graduated from Hobbs (Texas) High School in 1955 and furthered his Education at McMurry College. At McMurry he met his wife of 60 years, Barbara Anne (Brown) Miers and earned a degree in Education in 1959. Upon Graduation he became a 5th Grade teacher and coach at Taylor Elementary School in Abilene from 1960 to 1968. After his teaching career, he became a Rancher, Investor and manager of the Brown Estate. He was elected to the Board of Directors at First Financial Bank in 1975 and was a member of the Bank Board and Holding Company Board until his retirement in 2008. He was well adept at working at the Ranch in jeans or a suit in the Board Room.
Throughout his working years, while helping raise three sons, he was involved in numerous civic and non-profit organizations as a Board Chair and volunteer, most notably the YMCA of Abilene, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, McMurry University, Community Foundation of Abilene, Kiwanis Club of Abilene, Abilene Country Club, Sears Methodist Centers, and the Texas Methodist Foundation. Philanthropy was very important to Bynum and Barbara.
In his spare time Bynum enjoyed going to the activities of his Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren whom he dearly loved. He enjoyed playing many rounds of golf, fly fishing with friends and traveling with Barbara and friends. He also enjoyed telling funny stories and jokes with friends and family. He especially enjoyed being a life-long McMurry Indian Basketball fan.
Bynum was preceded in death by his parents L.B. and Anna Mae Miers. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara; his three sons Bobby Miers and wife Sarah, Jay Miers and wife Kim, Shannon Miers and wife Jamie. Bynum is survived by five grandchildren; Robert Miers and wife Samantha, Jeremy Miers, Samuel Miers and wife Chelsea, Alyssa Miers, and Landon Miers. Bynum is also survived by four Great Grandchildren; Brooke Miers, Brayden Miers, Audrey Miers and Ayden Miers. He is survived by his sister Pat Cavitt and her sons Wade, Ricky and Shane Cavitt. He is survived by his another sister Cindy Hicks and husband Gary and their children Brad and Kale. He is survived by a sister-in-law Nancy Brown. He is survived by special family members Ron, Leta, Lindsey and Rachael Holmes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lyndale Memory Care, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Hospice for their Love and Care for Bynum in his last years. The family would especially like to thank Rachael Valfrie for her special care and attention given to him during his time at Lyndale. The family would like to also thank all those friends who gave their love, support and prayers during his life, especially his later years.
Memorials can be made to the Barbara and Bynum Miers Scholarship Fund at the Texas Methodist Foundation, 11709 Boulder Lane, Austin, TX 78726, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Community Foundation of Abilene or the donor's .
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on January 3, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech Street, Abilene, TX 79601 with a visitation to follow. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019