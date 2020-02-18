Resources
Hawley - C. L. REID, 85, died February 14, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born October 19, 1934, C. L. was the son of the late Joe and Meta Reid. He was raised in Anson and attended Anson schools. C. L. lived most of his adult life in Hawley. He was preceded in death by his wife (Jeanette Reid) and a daughter (Tiffany Geronzin).

Survivors include by his daughter, Carolyn Peacock (and husband, Jim); grandchildren, Tasha McClain, Tanner Geronzin, Cooper Geronzin and Chase Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Nixie Dekarske, Emberlee Clark and Emly Hubbard; many extended family and friends including, Cathy Vinson and Carrol Versyp.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
