Calvin Wayne Cooley, Sr.
Merkel - Calvin Wayne Cooley, Sr. left this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 S. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Merkel First Baptist Church, 301 Locust. Burial will be at Midway Cemetery in Hodges.
Calvin was born April 2, 1939 at Hendrick Hospital to Edward Jefferson Cooley and Lily Inez Stephenson Cooley of Hodges, TX. He attended Hodges School until 8th grade graduation. He then attended Hawley High School, where he graduated in 1957. He was a star athlete in basketball and track for Hawley High, winning state championships in track and field. He was recruited by many top colleges in the nation to join their track teams on full scholarships, but chose to become part of Coach Oliver Jackson's winning track program at Abilene Christian College. While at ACC, he and his teammates set many world and national records at some of the largest track meets in the country.
Calvin received his bachelor of science degree in 1962 and went on to teach history and coach at Crocket Junior High in Odessa. He then moved to Corpus Christi King High School as head track and assistant football coach. He married Barbara Sedberry of Hawley and had three children, Calvin Jr., Craig and Christa.
In 1966, he retired from teaching and coaching and entered the farming and ranching business in Hodges, where he lived until 1988 before moving to Noodle. He enjoyed many years farming and ranching with his family, where he became known as an honest, hard worker.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his older brother David Edward.
He is survived by Barbara Cooley; sons Calvin Wayne Cooley, Jr., (Corie and Kaylee) and Craig Dean Cooley (Mandy); and daughter, Christa Lynette Erb (Kenny); He is also survived his younger brother, Richard B. Cooley (Judy, James, Koda and Hunter); a younger sister, Wanda Gayle Sellers (George, Carla and Kayla); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019