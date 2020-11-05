Camille Parr Parrish



Camille Parr Parrish, 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and lifelong educator, died peacefully on October 23, 2020.



Camille was born on March 31, 1933 to the late Thomas Harrison Sr. and Alberta (Boutté) Parr in Houston, Texas. She was born and raised in the 3rd ward of Houston where she graduated from Jack Yates High School and went on to graduate with honors from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a double minor in Biology and History. Camille married her childhood friend and fellow Houstonian, Leo Arthur Parrish Jr. on February 5, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri. They had four children in their 31 years of marriage, and Camille served as an Air Force wife for 23 years before Leo retired.



Camille began her teaching career at Woodson High School in 1958 in Abilene. Being a military wife afforded her many opportunities to teach around the world which she thoroughly enjoyed. During her teaching tenure, Camille returned to school and obtained a Master of Education from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene and earned multiple certifications to enhance her teaching abilities. She was inducted into the Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Society International and Phi Delta Kappa Gamma International. Camille taught at several schools in Abilene before retiring in 2002 at Cooper High School. She made significant contributions to several generations in her 44 years of educating and sharing her love of learning with her students.



As a proud member of the Theta Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Camille served in many distinguished roles in her sorority and gained lifelong sisterhoods. Camille was very active serving on numerous boards and organizations in Abilene including Commissioner of the Abilene Landmarks Commission, Member of the Boards of Directors of the Abilene Civic Center, The Day Nursery of Abilene, The Grace Museum, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and Post Member of Altrusa of Abilene. She was a member of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Houston and St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church in Abilene. Camille taught CCD classes in various parishes; served a lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She last served on the Parish Council and as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church.



Affectionally known as Mina, she was the rock and the protector of the family. She lived her life with purpose and exemplified the true meaning of family values. Mina was devoted to her family and never passed up an opportunity to celebrate even the smallest accomplishments. She delighted in all holiday seasons and always looked forward to large family gatherings at her home. Mina was a beautiful and gracious spirit. Her generosity always went above and beyond as she kept busy serving others even in her last days. Mina's significance and contributions go beyond her family as she shared herself with her community, her students and her friends. Her presence, her smile and her love will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. She leaves behind an impeccable legacy and truly blessed the lives of all the people she touched.



Camille is preceded in death by her husband Leo A. Parrish Jr.; her parents, Thomas H. Sr. and Alberta (Boutte) Parr; her brother Thomas H. Parr Jr. and her sister Elaine (Parr) Singletary. Camille is survived by her children Sheryl Parrish (Melissa Rodgers) of Houston, Texas; Leah Parrish of Arlington, Texas; Camille D. Parrish (Mike Cable) of Abilene, Texas and Leo A. Parrish III (Bridgett) of Burleson, Texas. She is survived by grandchildren Meleá (Pope) Zavala of Burleson, Texas; Mimi (Turnerhill) Bumpas of Arlington, Texas; Lauren (Turnerhill) Skinner of Fort Worth, Texas; Harrison Turnerhill of Lubbock, Texas, Christopher Turnerhill of Abilene, Texas; Leo A. Parrish IV and Payton Parrish both of Burleson, Texas and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces Sheila M. Parr, Tonya (Anderson) Judge and Tressell (Anderson) Hogan all of Houston, Texas; her cousin Vernon Boutte of Diamond Barr, California and her life-long friends.



Camille will join her husband, Leo at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local charity in memory of Camille P. Parrish.









