Cara Ann Tucker
Abilene - Cara Ann Tucker was born November 17, 1959 and went to see her friend Jesus on November 22, 2020.
Growing up, Cara loved to sing at church and in the car. As a young girl, she found great joy in taking dance classes and being able to showcase what she had learned for her family and friends. In her later years, she was able to continue her love of performing through playing the chimes with her friends at Disability Resources Inc. Cara loved shopping and going to movies with friends. She truly enjoyed watching pageants with her dear friend, Debbie.
Cara's family fondly remembers her love for stuffed animals, taking pictures with her Polaroid and showing others her masterpieces, as well as her love for her alma mater Cooper High School. Most of all, Cara loved people, often evidenced by her ready smile for all she came into contact with. Cara's love for people was best embraced as she proudly worked alongside her Dad at West Texas Rehabilitation Center for many years.
The family is beyond thankful for 10+ wonderful years she lived at and enjoyed the folks at Disability Resources Inc., as well as for the great care she was blessed with this past year at Silver Spring Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Cara is preceded in death by her mother Jean Tucker. She is survived by her father, Clarence Tucker; brother, Gary Tucker and his wife Becky; nephew, Clayton Tucker and his fiancé Jordan Davis; niece Britney Tucker; and faithful friends Debbie Sherman and Barbara & Ken Hobbs, all of Abilene.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene from 5 pm - 7 pm. A graveside service for family and friends will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests that donations be made to DRI or WTRC or charity of choice
in memory of Cara Ann Tucker.
