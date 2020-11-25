1/1
Carl Avery Rhone
Carl Avery Rhone

Abilene - Carl Avery Rhone, 74, of Abilene, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Midway Cemetery, near the Hodges Community in Jones County, with Rev. Jeff Robinson officiating. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman.

Carl Avery Rhone was born January 2, 1946 in Coleman to Henry Lawrence Rhone and Edna Pearl Ingram Rhone. Carl grew up in Clyde and Sweetwater. On August 17, 1964, he married Joyce Laverne Farquhar in Abilene. Carl worked as a truck driver, working for Culligan Water Company for 14 years. He also drove for a co-op in Arkansas for many years.

Carl is joined in heaven by his parents, his wife Joyce, eight brothers and sisters and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his children, Anna Beck of Carrollton, Carol Fortney of Luling, Karla Mason of Luling, Sherry Reed and husband, Ronnie, of Abilene, and Lawrence Rhone and wife, Catie, of San Antonio. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Patrick Canada, Christopher Canada, Brandon Rhone, R.J. Fortney, Bo Wheeler, Nichole Rodriguez, Leo Rodriguez, Jessica Rodriguez, Ismael "Poppy" Rodriguez and Hailey Sturges; 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Remembrances, condolences and messages of comfort can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com. Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rhone family.

To protect each other from the COVID-19 infection, we ask that you comply with the CDC Social Distancing Guidelines as well as Governor Greg Abbott's request that a face covering be utilized.

Funerals are currently a public event being held during the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When you attend a public event, you are acknowledging risk of exposure.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman
400 West Pecan Street
Coleman, TX 76834
(325) 625-2175
