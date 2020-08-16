Carl Eldon Graham



Abilene - Carl Eldon Graham, of Abilene Tx, passed away on 8.13.2020. Funeral service will be 11:00am Wednesday August 19, 2020 at New Life Bible Ministries, 1644 Hickory, in Colorado City, with burial to follow in Loraine Cemetery. Under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.



He was born on 1.16.48 to Elwood and Mable Graham in Loraine Tx.



He was preceeded in death by his parents, a brother James Marvin Graham, two sisters, Joyce LaRue Chiles, Leona Loyce Franklin, a nephew, Timothy Graham, wife, Mammie Johnson Graham, and wife Sandra Kinnan Graham.



He is survived by his wife Penny Shewmaker Graham, daughter Chrystal Bishop (Aaron), son Brent Graham, sister Laveda Jean Graham, brother Tommy Ray Graham (Angie), and grandchildren: Revyn, Chasen, and Levi Brown, and Mikaela Kimball, along with many nieces and nephews.



Carl served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and beyond for a total of 24 and a half years. He started off refueling tankers and later cross trained to work in food service. He became a dining hall supervisor and even won the Hennessey trophy, the highest award in the USAF for food service excellence.



After retiring as a Master Sargeant, Carl went to work in several food service related positions including the Marriott and Howard College. Later he began a career in sports writing at the Colorado City Record. Sports were his passion and he loved interviewing the kids and attending games from pee wee to high school.



Carl never knew a stranger and was deeply compassionate. He had a heart for the mentally challenged, and coached special Olympics.



His loves were his Lord Jesus, his wife Penny, kids, sports, and country music. He never forgot a classmate from Loraine High, and stayed in touch with as many as possible, rarely missing a Homecoming celebration.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store