Carl Giles
Merkel - Carl Giles, 80, of Merkel passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Carl was born in Knifley, Kentucky on December 13, 1938 to Charlie and Nancy Clyde (May) Giles. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Liles Giles on November 17, 1961 in Merkel. He served honorably in the United States Air Force.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family camping and fishing. He was a member of JayCee's of Merkel, Key City Channel Masters and the First United Methodist Church of Merkel. His interests were cars, cars and more cars!
Carl is survived by his wife Marilyn Giles of Merkel; daughters Lesa Shirley and husband Mike of Merkel, and Beth Schmitt of Merkel; sons Brian Giles of Midland and Mark Giles of Merkel; sisters-in-law Meldene Liles of Merkel, and Imogene Giles of Knifley, KY; grandchildren David Craig and wife Kristi of Crowley, Kevin Giles of Abilene, Lauren Askew and husband J.W. of Albany, Mitchell Giles of Ft. Bragg, NC and wife Mileena Giles of Ft. Carson, CO, Shane Giles and wife Karlie of Midland, Brittainy Saddlemire and husband Matt of Abilene, Cole Shirley and wife Hailey of Abilene, Kaleigh McNutt and husband Ryan of Merkel, and Gus Shirley of Merkel; 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Nancy Clyde (May) Giles; sister Lucille Gilliland; and brother Elvin Giles.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday August 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 1, 2019