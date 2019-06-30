Services
Carl O. Trusler M.D.


1946 - 2019
Carl O. Trusler M.D. Obituary
Carl O. Trusler, M.D.

Abilene - Carl O. Trusler, M.D., died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 72 years old. Memorial services celebrating Dr. Trusler's life will be at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the sanctuary at First Central Presbyterian Church, conducted by Dr. Clifford Stewart, longtime friend and pastor, and Associate Pastor, Dr. Janice Six. His cremated remains will be inurned at the church's columbarium. There will be a reception following the service at the church. Dr. Trusler's cremation and services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at: www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019
