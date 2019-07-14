|
Carl O. Trusler, M.D.
Abilene - Carl O. Trusler, M.D., died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 72 years old. He was reared at Hendrick Home for Children in Abilene, Texas. After graduating from Abilene Cooper High School in 1964, he received his bachelor's degree from Hardin-Simmons University in 1968 and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1972. Dr. Trusler did his post-graduate training at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, before entering the United States Navy in 1974. He served 15 months as Medical Officer for Naval Support Force, Antarctica, stationed at McMurdo Station before transferring to Naval Air Station Dallas in 1976. In January 1977, he was assigned to the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, where he underwent training to become a U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon. He received the Surgeon General's award as Number One in his class of Flight Surgeons and became Fighter Flight Surgeon to Carrier Air Wing ELEVEN, deployed on board USS KITTY HAWK, USS ENTERPRISE, and USS AMERICA to the Western Pacific, Caribbean, and Mediterranean. He has been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Antarctica Service Medal with Winter-Over clasp, and the Navy Achievement Medal. Many of his closest friends flew F-14's with him in the Navy, and he remained in close touch with them until his death.
Dr. Trusler was a member of the Medical Staffs of Hendrick Medical Center, where he served as Chairman of the Family Practice Section and was on the Medical Board of the hospital, and at Abilene Regional Medical Center, where he was Chief of Medicine, Chief of Staff, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He volunteered for many years as Medical Director of the West Texas Rehabilitation Center and served as a member of the Board of Trustees for many years. He served as Chair of the Abilene - Taylor County Board of Health and was former President of the Big Country County Medical Society, as well as a Delegate to the Texas Medical Association, where he chaired the Council on Public Health and Safety, the Council on Health Services Organizations, and the Council on Practice Management Services. He was a long - time member of the Board of TEXPAC, as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Texas Medical Foundation. Dr. Trusler served two terms as President of Abilene Diagnostic Clinic. He was a founding member of the Abilene Chapter of the Texas Academy of Family Practice and was inducted as a Fellow in the American Academy of Family Practice in 2001.
Dr. Trusler was an active member of First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene, Texas. He sang "whiskey tenor" in the Sanctuary Choir and often sang offertory, wedding, and funeral solos and duets. He served as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee of the Church, as well as having chaired the Personnel Committee and Stewardship Campaign.
He was preceded in death by his father, LT. Col. Rex Trusler, U.S. Army, his mother, Barbara Russell Trusler, and his brother, Ray Trusler. Also preceding him in death were his beloved cats Spanky, Maximillian, Scarlett, Mehitabel, Nicholas, Dakota, and Tex. Dr. Trusler's dear friend, Carl Roeder, from his Neighborhood Bible Study Group preceded him in death just a few short months ago.
Dr. Trusler is survived by his wife, Dr. Jaynne Middleton, retired opera soprano, voice professor, and Director of Opera at Hardin-Simmons University; his black cats, Jackson and Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his "brudder from anudder mudder," a great hero, CAPT Dan Cain, USN (Ret). He is also survived by the members of his Neighborhood Bible Study Group, who have been like family to him: Diane and Bill Keeble, Roxy and Bill Cox, Janet and Ron Smith, and Lynn Roeder.
Dr. Trusler was an accomplished cook, who enjoyed attending cooking schools in Santa Fe, NM and Dallas, TX. He had a large collection of cookbooks, which he read like some folks read novels. He could often be found preparing meals for as many as a hundred guests at his home. Every Saturday evening, he cooked for his wife Jaynne and himself, and they sat at the dining table to eat off the fine china and use the Waterford crystal and sterling silver.
Memorial services celebrating Dr. Trusler's life will be at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the sanctuary at First Central Presbyterian Church, conducted by Dr. Clifford Stewart, longtime friend and pastor, and Associate Pastor, Dr. Janice Six. His cremated remains will be inurned at the church's columbarium. There will be a reception following the service at the church. Dr. Trusler's cremation and service are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Those who wish to make donations in Dr. Trusler's memory are encouraged to remember the Ray Trusler Scholarship Fund at Hendrick Home for Children (P.O. Box 5195, Abilene, TX 79608), West Texas Rehabilitation Center (4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 79605), or First Central Presbyterian Church (400 Orange St, Abilene, TX 79601).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 14, 2019