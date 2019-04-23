|
|
Carl Roeder
Abilene - Carl Frederick Roeder, 63, of Abilene, TX, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. For those wishing to join the celebration of Carl's life, memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4th, at 2:00 pm, at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St. Officiating the service will be Dr. Clifford Stewart and Dr. Janice Six. Visitation will be held Friday May 3rd, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Condolences may be submitted online at: www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 23, 2019