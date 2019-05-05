|
|
Carl Vernon Smith
Merkel - Carl Vernon Smith, 83, of Merkel, Tx. passed away Thursday night May 2nd, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Sunday May 5th, at Starbuck Funeral Home from 5 p.m.to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 6th at the First United Methodist Church in Merkel with Rev. Rhonda Greenwood and Great Nephew David Doan officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Carl was born July 4th, 1935 in Merkel, Tx to Ector and Tommie Smith. Carl worked at several local feed stores, and delivered lunches for meals on wheels for many years. Carl was very active in the Merkel community, and was Citizen of The Year in 1997. Carl was a member of the Merkel Riding Club, and an avid fan of the Merkel Badgers.
Carl is survived by his sister Martha Whisenhunt, nieces and nephews, Kathy and Philip Doan; Jim and Mary Ann Perry, Carol Whisenhunt, Ronnie and Jennifer Whisenhunt, and Bill and Becky Pursley; and several great nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; a Sister and Brother In Law Billy June and Bill Perry; also Don Whisenhunt and Courtney Ramsey.
Pallbearers will be Philip Doan, Rick Minze, Finley Barnett, Steve Campbell, Gary Hicks, Jayme Perry, and Donovan Doan. Honorary pallbearers will be the coffee shop crew at Merkel Drug.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 5, 2019