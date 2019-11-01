|
|
Carl W. Sisk
On October 15, 2019, Carl Warren Sisk, beloved father and devoted husband, went home to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully after an extended illness.
A native of San Angelo, he graduated from San Angelo High School in 1956, and attended Angelo College and Abilene Christian College. In 1960, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at The Presidio in San Francisco where he served as a member of the 40th Artillery Brigade Missile Command until 1963 when he returned to Texas and attended University of Texas in Austin. He obtained his architect's license, and began a life long career as an Architect working in San Angelo, and Abilene, Texas.
Mr. Sisk was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Nancy Rose Sisk, Father Russell Sisk, Mother Callie Sisk, and brother Billy Sisk.
He is survived by his children Carl Adrian Sisk, and Theresa Lynn Sisk, and grandchildren Diego, Zoie, Audrey, and Douglas, and his Brother and Sister in Law Bill and Linda Fabry. A Celebration of Life was held at The Hills Church in North Richland Hills, Texas, on October 25. Internment at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Hills Church Courage Building Campaign at www.couragetoclaim.org in memory of Carl Sisk.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019