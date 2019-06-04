Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mitchell Cemetery
Eastland County, TX
View Map
Carl William Rice Obituary
Carl William Rice

Clyde - Carl William Rice, 81, of Clyde died Saturday, June 1, 2019 in an Abilene care center. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery in Eastland County. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Carl was born July 15, 1937 in Gorman to Henry Franklin and Amy Orenda (Avery) Rice. He graduated from Carbon High School. He married Jan Williams in Cisco on October 25, 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1975. During his military career he served in the Lebanon Crisis, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. They moved to Clyde from Norfolk, Virginia after his retirement. He later worked as an electrician for Lemmons Propane and taught at Cisco Jr. College. He was a member of the Long Branch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Jeanette (Jan) Rice of Clyde; two brothers, John Rice and wife Willow Bell of Rising Star and Tommy Ray Rice and wife Ellen of Carbon; sister Dora Fae Simmons of Cisco; grandchildren, Leslie A. Ford and husband Randall of Ft. Worth and Carl Franklin (Trey) Rice, III.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his son Carl Franklin (Yogi) Rice, Jr., brother Claude Dale Rice and two sisters, Mary Taylor and Louise Taylor.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 4, 2019
