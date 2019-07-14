|
Carmen Louise Milton
Abilene - Carmen Louise Cheron Milton, 92, of Abilene, Texas and Aberdeen, Maryland, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Abilene.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Wesley Court Senior Living Atrium, 2617 Antilley Rd, Abilene. Burial will be at a later date in Aberdeen, Maryland. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Carmen was born in Nivelles, Belgium to Leon and Josephine Clairbois Cheron on February 17, 1927. She grew up and graduated high school in Nivelles, and married Gordon B. Milton of Arkansas in 1945 in Nivelles, thereby becoming the bride of an American GI, appreciated as one of the Liberators.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brother Lucien Cheron, and by grandson Stephen Piper and great-grandson Logan Cundiff-Piper. She is survived by her son Claude Milton and his wife Carolyn, her daughter Janet Milton Piper and her husband Steve, grandson Eric Piper and his wife Heather, granddaughters Jennifer and Lauren Piper, step-granddaughters Erin Hale Bennett, Laurie Hale and Courtney Hale, 12 great-grandchildren, and very special friend Loren Henson.
Carmen had a remarkable life as a member of the Greatest Generation. A Belgium native, as a teen she walked with her parents on a moment's notice toward Paris, only to return on foot when Paris was occupied by Germany. She had many stories about the German occupation of her hometown. After she and Gordon married, she became a US citizen, leaving her homeland to dedicate her life as wife and mother in Maryland. As a widow she joined her son in Abilene to start a new life in senior living. Throughout her life, she remained in constant support of her family and loved ones on both sides of the pond, standing for what was right and best, sacrificing when it would have been easier to give up. Everyone who met her loved her for her charm, beauty, French accent, common sense and love. She accepted people for who they are. It was recently said of her, "She went through the worst and came out on top." MomMom, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and your many other loved ones, indeed "rise up and call you blessed."
Memorials may be given to Rescue the Animals in Abilene, TX.
The family of Carmen Milton wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care, Wesley Court Senior Living, Holy Family Catholic Church and the Rev. Jack Ridlehoover.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 14, 2019