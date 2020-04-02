|
|
Carol Alford
Abilene - Carol Warner Alford, 61 of Abilene, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at University Church of Christ in the Chapel, at a later date.
Carol was born in Bridgeport, Texas on June 26, 1958 to Arnold Wayne Warner and Fannie Maurine Sizemore Warner. She was raised in Bridgeport, TX relocating to Hallsville, TX her Senior Year with her two sisters and brother. After high school she went on to attend college at Harding University. On February 26, 1982 she married the love of her life Stephen Alford in Hallsville, Texas. Before moving to Abilene, Carol and Stephen lived Longview, TX where they had their first child Fiona and later moved to Fairfield where they had their second child Joram.
Carol worked in catering at ACU and was a member of University Church of Christ. She loved meeting people and serving them and that passion made her well loved by the people that attended events at ACU.
Surviving Carol are her husband Stephen Alford, daughter Fiona Price and Jay Price, son Joram Alford and Kaytlin Millikin. Grandchildren Braunwyn Price, Chloe Price, Aiden Milstead, and honorary Michael Taylor. Sisters, Melissa Scott and Vada Shelton, brother, Larry Warner as well as other extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
The family requests donations be made in honor of Carol to the Glioblastoma Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020