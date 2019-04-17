|
|
Carol Ann Parker
Abilene - Carol Ann Parker, 82, of Abilene and former Coleman resident, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Judd officiating. Burial will be in the Atoka Cemetery at Novice. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
She was born Carol Ann Larkin on April 18, 1936 in Odessa to Joe Mac Larkin and Floyce Ann Faulkner Larkin. She grew up in Odessa, where she graduated from Odessa High School. She went on to further her education at Texas Christian University and graduated with a Masters Degree in education. On February 27, 1960, she married Ray Parker in Odessa. Mrs. Parker began her teaching career in Odessa, teaching Art. She later taught in El Paso, Novice and Coleman. In Coleman, Mrs. Parker taught Special Education. She retired in 1992, after 28 years of teaching.
Mrs. Parker loved art and painting, was a volunteer at the Grace Museum in Abilene for over 27 years and also was an active member of Los Aficionados, which supported the museum and the arts. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends and loved her many animals. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Coleman.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Parker of Abilene; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Ana Parker and their daughters, Niko and Zoe, of Los Angeles, California; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Selim Burduroglu and their daughters, Rachel and Leyla, of Dallas; her niece, Leslie Larkin Webb of Dallas and her sons, Daniel Webb and wife, Susanna, of Dallas and Jonathan Webb of Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Kelly Parker in 2010 and her brother, Wallace Larkin in 2017.
Memorial donations in memory of Carol Parker may be made to the Grace Museum, 102 Cypress Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 17, 2019