Carol Daley Mitchell
Abilene - Carol Daley Mitchell passed away Sunday March 3, at her home in Abilene. She was born August 28, 1942 in Perryton, Texas to Garland and Agnes Macy Daley.
Carol grew up in Perryton and graduated from Perryton High School in 1960. She entered McMurry College where she met Mac Mitchell and they were married in 1962. Her schooling was interrupted by the birth of a son, Lance, in 1963. She returned to school and upon graduation began a teaching career of 33 years in the Abilene ISD, teaching at Franklin, Lincoln and Abilene High.
Carol retired in 2000 and had a love of travel, visiting all 49 continental United States and 17 other countries.
Carol is survived by her husband, Mac, son Lance, sister Diane. A previous foreign exchange student, Tim Menzel of Germany, also called her Mom. She is also survived by a host of friends.
As per her wishes, Carol chose cremation, and no service will be held at this time. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 10, 2019