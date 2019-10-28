Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Carol Hall Obituary
Carol Hall

Merkel - Carol Hall, 68, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. She was born December 19, 1950 in Seagraves, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Nina and William Clift. Carol worked at Dillard for almost 20 years and became one of the managers. She also worked at Love and Care Ministries in Abilene.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Nina and William Clift; brothers Donald, Jerry, and Gene Clift; and sisters Shirley, Bobbie, Linda, and Debbie.

She is survived by her husband Dewey; daughters Lynnette (Jimmy) Woods, Kim (Mark) Watson, son Tony (Catherine) Hall; and the joys of her life, granddaughters Stephanie Tubbs, Ashley Watson, Brittany Harding, Harley Watson, Katy Woods, Haddie Grace Hall; grandsons Hayden "Tooter" Hall and Houston "Tag" Hall; one great grandson Tandem Harding; and siblings Terry Clift of Abilene, Tommy Clift of Anson, and Owen Pritchard of Noodle.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fountain Gate Church in Merkel, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Love and Care Ministries.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
