|
|
Carol Mardell Flores
Carol Mardell Flores, 86, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 13, 2019. A Memorial Service to celebrate Carol's life will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Messiah Lutheran Church in Plano, followed by lunch.
She was born October 30, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Crystal and Jack Hall. Carol graduated from Des Moines Lincoln High School in 1951.
She leaves behind sons David G. Joss and wife Gayle of Plano, Daniel A. Joss and wife Jina of Louisville, KY, and daughter Marsha L. Piggott and husband Phil of Peru, IN. Carol also had twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Carol loved to travel and write poetry. She lived in Guam for a time, traveled to Australia, the Philippines, extensively throughout Europe and loved Hawaii. She spent many years in loving service to her special needs youngest son, Douglas R. Joss, who had a lifelong debilitating illness, and preceded her in death to be with the Lord in 2013. Carol was also actively engaged as Board President of Parkwood Creek Condominiums and worked diligently to improve quality of life in her community there.
Family and friends are comforted by these truths. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord" -2 Cor. 5:8; "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise"-Luke 23:43 NIV.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019