Carolann (Carol) Woffenden
Trent - Carolann (Carol) Woffenden, of Trent Texas passed away on October 11, 2019.
Carol was born November 11, 1942 in Houston, TX. Carol was the daughter of Talmadge U.& Zadel G. Lee Hamlett.
For many years Carol and her husband of 47 years, Charles (Chuck) Woffenden, operated Key City Auction and performed all types of auctions all over the Big Country. Carol was an avid antique doll collector, glassware and many other wonderful antique finds. She was the "go to" person when someone had something special to sell. She loved garage sales and was a Flea marketer, she loved the challenge to buy and sell antiques at flea markets all over the big country. Carol had a very big generous heart and was always helping those less fortunate than her. She loved to take her cruises! But most of all she loved her family and (adopted) kids and grandkids even as far apart as some are.
Carol was proceeded in death by her parents, TU & Zadel; brother, Lee R. Hamlett and son, Charles Richard (Ricky) Woffenden Jr.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband Chuck Woffenden, Brother Clifford & wife Diana Hamlett, brother and sister in- laws; Russell, Clayton, Jean, Vida & Gail, Daughters, Gretchen Gruben, Stephanie Kraly & Walter (Terry) and Lynn Woffenden-Morris.
Grandchildren: Richard Teague, Terry Kraly & Ashley, Krystal Teague, Brittney Delagarza & Jeremy, Zachery Morris & Candis, Shelby Morris, Trevor Morris & Stephanie, Winter Perkovich & Kenny, Zoie Morris, Cheyenne Gruben. And several great grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, many great nieces & nephews.
Services will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 201 N. Birch Street, Trent, TX.
Flowers are welcomed, but in lieu of flowers, donations made be made in her name to the Church of Christ.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019