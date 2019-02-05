Resources
Carole Ann Norton

Abilene, TX

Carole Ann Norton was born on January 22, 1944 in Stuttgart, Arkansas and passed on January 15, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Carole was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her great- grandsons.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen Mann and John Merritt; siblings Judith Johnson and Carl Mann of Mann's Harbor, North Carolina; her husband of fifty years, Bill Norton of Johnson City, Tennessee.

She is survived by her son William Norton and wife Silvia of New Iberia, Louisiana; daughter Stacy Hammack and husband Trevor of Abilene; granddaughters Rebekkah Fulmer of Abilene and Kate Hammack of Boston; great-grandsons Landon and Liam Fulmer of Abilene.

A private family service was held for Carole at Buffalo Gap Cemetery on January 18th at 10:00 am.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 5, 2019
