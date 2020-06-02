Carolyn Estes
Abilene - Carolyn Sue Estes, 77, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Abilene. She was born October 1, 1942 to A. G. And Mary Alice Petty in Champion, Texas. Carolyn graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1960. She attended TWU in Denton and HSU in Abilene. Her junior year, she met her soulmate, Ray Estes.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hamil Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas. Due to COVID-19, please follow current recommendations for social distancing.
Ray and Carolyn worked side-by-side for over 36 years for C. R. Anthony Department Stores, transferring seven times, he as manager and she as bookkeeper. When they retired from Anthony's, Ray opened a small dress store in Abilene, "Specialty Samples" where Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for nine years.
Ray and Carolyn joined Aldersgate UMC in 1997. She participated in various ventures there.
She joined the staff of Q100 and KEYJ in the traffic department, and later joined the staff of Aldersgate United Methodist Church as a receptionist for three years. In 2011, she served Aldersgate as office administrator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Ray of 57 years; daughter, Terri Beaman and husband Frank of Graham, Texas; son, Jeff Estes and Vikki of Bastrop, Texas. Her niece Patricia Walker and husband Rex who were more like a sister and brother; their daughter, Tiffani and Taffy and their grandchildren, Trisha and Andrew. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn is survived by ten exceptional and greatly loved grandchildren- Jackson Estes, David Estes and Grace Estes of Bastrop, Texas; Kristin and Ben McKay of Edmond Oklahoma; Lane and Rachel Beaman of Abilene; Natalie and Joshua Kleinman of Nuneaton, England; and Jakob Beaman of Graham. Two great grandchildren, Remington and Maverick McKay of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Carolyn and Ray chose several young people as honorary grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are Susan and Mark Proctor and their children Kaleb, Joshua, Steven, Micah, Mary Elizabeth, Rebecca, Faith, Joy, and Josiah of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A chosen son and daughter, Shannon and Jeana Pitts and their son, Michael Wayne of Bara Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate UMC Youth Department, American Cancer Association, American Heart Association, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Abilene - Carolyn Sue Estes, 77, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Abilene. She was born October 1, 1942 to A. G. And Mary Alice Petty in Champion, Texas. Carolyn graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1960. She attended TWU in Denton and HSU in Abilene. Her junior year, she met her soulmate, Ray Estes.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hamil Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas. Due to COVID-19, please follow current recommendations for social distancing.
Ray and Carolyn worked side-by-side for over 36 years for C. R. Anthony Department Stores, transferring seven times, he as manager and she as bookkeeper. When they retired from Anthony's, Ray opened a small dress store in Abilene, "Specialty Samples" where Carolyn worked as a bookkeeper for nine years.
Ray and Carolyn joined Aldersgate UMC in 1997. She participated in various ventures there.
She joined the staff of Q100 and KEYJ in the traffic department, and later joined the staff of Aldersgate United Methodist Church as a receptionist for three years. In 2011, she served Aldersgate as office administrator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Ray of 57 years; daughter, Terri Beaman and husband Frank of Graham, Texas; son, Jeff Estes and Vikki of Bastrop, Texas. Her niece Patricia Walker and husband Rex who were more like a sister and brother; their daughter, Tiffani and Taffy and their grandchildren, Trisha and Andrew. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn is survived by ten exceptional and greatly loved grandchildren- Jackson Estes, David Estes and Grace Estes of Bastrop, Texas; Kristin and Ben McKay of Edmond Oklahoma; Lane and Rachel Beaman of Abilene; Natalie and Joshua Kleinman of Nuneaton, England; and Jakob Beaman of Graham. Two great grandchildren, Remington and Maverick McKay of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Carolyn and Ray chose several young people as honorary grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are Susan and Mark Proctor and their children Kaleb, Joshua, Steven, Micah, Mary Elizabeth, Rebecca, Faith, Joy, and Josiah of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A chosen son and daughter, Shannon and Jeana Pitts and their son, Michael Wayne of Bara Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate UMC Youth Department, American Cancer Association, American Heart Association, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.