|
|
Carolyn Fisher
Chamberlain, SD - Carolyn Fisher, 81, formerly of Merkel Texas, passed away with her family by her side August 16, 2019 in Chamberlain, South Dakota. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Merkel, Texas.
Carolyn was born September 21, 1937 in Sweetwater, Texas to Horace Delmer Wells and Iva Mae Lewis Wells. Carolyn grew up in Sweetwater and married Billy Fisher on January 28, 1956. They lived, worked and raised their children in Merkel, Texas and celebrated their 63rd Anniversary this past January.
Filling a room with her sharp wit, jokes, and laughter, Carolyn loved life and her family. She was deeply treasured by her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them. It was her pleasure to cook for family and friends and her lasagna, delicious banana pudding, and sweet tea will be remembered fondly. Carolyn taught Sunday School for many years at Calvary Baptist Church in Merkel, later joining First Baptist Church in Merkel. She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted Mother, Mother-In-Law and a much-loved MaMa. She was known to many as "The Insurance Lady" retiring in 1999 from American National Insurance. After retirement, she enjoyed helping her son Bill sell corn at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Until her stroke in 2009, she also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She and Billy moved to Chamberlain, South Dakota in 2010 to live with their son Mike before moving to Sanford Chamberlain Care Center. Even though her words were few after her stroke, she made friends with all those she came across. Carolyn leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and fierce loyalty for her family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Billy Fisher of Chamberlain, South Dakota; children: Cindy Bunch & husband Darel of Durant, Oklahoma, Bill Fisher of Clyde, Texas, and Mike Fisher and wife April of Chamberlain, South Dakota; grandchildren: Amanda Bunch Cresse, Stephanie Bunch Gooch, Timothy Kister, Elizabeth Flatt, Jon Fisher, Gabe Bunch, Nick Fisher, Krystal Fisher Allen, Daniel Fisher, Sarah Fisher Pauley, Miranda Fisher and Seth Fisher; great grandchildren: Hannah J., Jakin, Keely, Logan, Avalon, Faith, Billy Don, Nicholas, Baer, Mariah, Ashlyn, Brynleigh and one great grandbaby on the way; special sister-in-law Pat Bigbee, special niece Becky McMurray, and numerous other family and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Iva Wells, brother L.D. Wells, sisters Eva Lee Wells and Myrlene Smith, daughter-in-law Debbie Fisher, grandchildren Zachary Fisher and Emily Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Merkel Meals on Wheels, 111 Taylor St, Merkel, Texas 79536 in memory of Carolyn.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 15, 2019