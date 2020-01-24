|
Carolyn Frances Scitern Foster
Gorman - Carolyn Frances Scitern Foster, 77 of Gorman passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 with her children by her side. Carolyn was born March 25, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Henry and Oza Scitern.
After high school, Carolyn attended Abilene Christian College in Abilene for
3 semesters. Afterwards, Carolyn remained in Abilene working at the Taylor County Courthouse as a legal secretary for the Justice of the Peace. During her time in Abilene, she met Gene Foster (from Clyde) through her landlord.
Gene and Carolyn were married on October 11, 1963. Gene and Carolyn moved from Abilene to Perryton, Texas and then to Fairview, OK. Their daughter, Lisa was born in September 1966. In 1968, the family moved to Van Horn, Texas for a brief period of time. In November 1969, Gene and Carolyn moved to Gorman and purchased Preston Floral from Iris Preston. In May 1972, Gene and Carolyn were blessed with their son, Joe.
After settling in Gorman, Carolyn went to work for Higginbotham Brothers and then eventually moving to Higginbotham Funeral Home. She worked for the Higginbotham companies combined for over 45 years. Carolyn finally retired in December 2018.
Carolyn was a very talented seamstress and an excellent cook. She also liked to read, watch Western movies, playing Skipbo and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Carolyn and Gene also spent lots of time at conventions with friends in the WTNM Floral Association.
Carolyn was an active and dedicated member at the Gorman Church of Christ since she was a child.
Carolyn was proceeded in death by her parents, Henry and Oza Scitern, her brothers, Alvis and John Scitern, sister, Faye Scitern and her husband of 55 years, Gene Foster.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kevin Whatley of Silverthorne, CO, son, Joe Foster of Carrollton and grandchildren, Amber, Kade and Jett Whatley. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Tinkler of Abilene, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nevin and Kathy Foster of Granbury, sister-in-law, Ann Roberts of Fort Worth. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, the family requests that they be made to the Gorman Volunteer Fire Department or the .
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26th at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman. Burial will be held at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th. The family visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at Higginbotham Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be George Simmons, Johnny Scitern, Kris Scitern, Kevin Whatley, Kade Whatley, and Jett Whatley.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020