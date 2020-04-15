|
Carolyn Herring
Haskell - Carolyn Herring, 74, a longtime resident of Haskell, TX, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Carolyn's life. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Carolyn was born on April 22, 1945 in Roswell, NM to Martha (Brocki) Fondy and Walter Karl Laue. Her father passed away when she was very young and she was raised by her second father, Fred Fondy. She married Leon Herring on June 15, 1963 in Roswell, NM. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the First Baptist church, Haskell. Carolyn loved music since she was a small child. She learned to play the piano and guitar, and she has played ever since. She began playing country and folk music but later transitioned into Christian music. Carolyn was a faithful member of Treasures of Grace Prison Ministry, serving since 2003. She loved outreach ministry and sending cards to anyone who was on her mind.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Leon Herring of Haskell; two sons, Blaze Herring and wife Kathie Brown of Longview, and Chris Herring and wife Cori of Burkburnett; three grandsons, Jordan Herring of Dallas, Brian and Brendan Herring, both of Burkburnett; two granddaughters, Bailey Grace Herring of Amarillo, and Jessica Herring of Burkburnett; sister, Beverly Stevenson and husband Brian of Albuquerque, NM; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fondy of Mountain Air, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha (Brocki) Fondy; father, Walter Karl Laue; second father, Fred Fondy; and brother, Bill Fondy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to: First Baptist Church, 301 N Ave. E, Haskell, TX, 79521.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020