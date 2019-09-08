|
Carolyn June Ford Rogers
Abilene - Carolyn June Ford Rogers 77, passed way in Abilene, Texas at the home of her son on Monday Sept 2, 2019.
Carol was born in Coleman Texas on Feb. 16,1942 to Junior Ford and Jean Tankersley Ford. She attended High School in Cross Plains with the Class of 1960.
She was proceeded in death by a daughter Nicole Cochran Ziegler, brother Junior Ford Jr. and her parents Junior Ford Sr. and Jean Tankersley Ford Trinkner.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Debra & Jose Chavez of Macomb Ok., Priscilla & Brian Kent of Cedar City Ut., Joseph & Delores Hargrove of Abilene Tx.,Kimberly & David Solmi of Harrah, Ok.. Her sisters Patricia Ford Albus & husband Butch, and Kathy Ford Lewis both of Tuscola, Tx.. Carolyn has 21 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held at the Family's home in Abilene, TX at 1425 Oldham Lane, September 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
The family of Carolyn would like to extend their sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice during this difficult time.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 8, 2019