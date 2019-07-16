|
Carolyn Short Rinard
Abilene - Carolyn Short Rinard, 74, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, July 12th, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Abilene with Dr. Philip Christopher officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Carolyn Short Rinard was born in Rotan, Texas on May 21st, 1945, to Ila Bell Brewer and Kenneth Cameron Short. After moving to Abilene, she attended Fannin Elementary, North Junior High School, and Abilene High School. She graduated with a degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry from Hardin-Simmons University in 1967. She married Stephen Meade Rinard of Breckenridge, Texas on November 19th, 1966. She began her teaching career at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, and both Franklin and Mann Middle School in Abilene. Carolyn began her longest placement at Cooper High School in 1984, and covered the Biology department by teaching both Biology, Pre-Ap Biology, and AP Biology. She was a true Cooper Cougar and involved herself in many organizations such as her various offices in the Cooper Band Booster Club for eight years, Freshman class sponsor for 13 years, and co-sponsoring National Honor Society until her retirement in 2015. She has been named Outstanding Faculty Member of Cooper High School in 1999-2000, along with Yearbook dedicatee in 2000-2001. Carolyn was proud of her affiliation with the Junior League of Abilene, and eventually became a sustainer. She followed in the steps of her grandmother and joined the Eastern Star Organization. She was an active volunteer at Rescue the Animals, while rescuing 15 Cocker-Spaniels. Carolyn enjoyed being a member of the Board of the Abilene Ballet Theatre. She was a leader in Girl Scouts of America. She was named Volunteer of the Year at Allie Ward Elementary in 2016. In retirement, Carolyn was a dedicated grandparent attending numerous sporting events, recitals, musicals, and award programs. Her favorite past times were watching the Hallmark channel, shopping for antiques, reading John Grisham books, and cheering for the Baylor University Bears, where both her children graduated from college.
Carolyn Rinard was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years, her brother, Kenneth Cameron Short II and sister-in-law, Kathee Short.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Lynlee Rinard Ridley and son-in-law, Philip Ridley, with grandchildren Reed Stephen Ridley, Caroline O'neal Ridley, and Ella Ollie Ridley; her son, Cameron Stephen Rinard and daughter-in-law, Dr. Katherine Holden Rinard, with grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Rinard and Olivia Leigh Rinard. She is also survived by her King Charles Spaniel, Ruger.
Pallbears will be Cameron Rinard, Philip Ridley, Reed Ridley, Gary Ridley, Eric Holden, and Gail Gregg.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Carolyn Short Rinard to Rescue the Animals, 5933 South 1st Street, Abilene, Texas 79605 and to the Abilene Education Foundation, 241 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 16, 2019