Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Carolyn Sue Gibson Pattillo Obituary
Abilene - Carolyn Sue Gibson Pattillo, 68, died on January 13, 2020 in Abilene, TX.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, January 17 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 18 at Broadview Baptist Church with Pastor David Cason and Pastor Wes Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Iberis Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Carolyn was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on June 17, 1951 to Bobby and Ruby Gibson. She graduated from Iowa Park High School and Hardin Simmons University. She married Pat Pattillo on February 16, 1974 in Abilene, TX.

Carolyn worked for Broadview Baptist Church, Hardin Simmons University, Betty Hardwick Center, and BlueCross BlueShield. She faithfully served at Broadview Baptist in the capacity of Sunday School teacher, GA leader, and VBS director.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Pat Pattillo; children, Anastacia Hines of Lueders, TX and Randy and Jessica Colvin of Keller, TX; siblings, Steve Gibson of Granbury, TX, Ronnie Gibson of Wichita Falls, TX and Tami Warren of San Antonio, TX; 4 grandchildren, an uncle and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt.

Memorials may be given to Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S. 27th Street, Abilene, TX 79605, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
