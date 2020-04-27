|
Carolyn Wilson
Abilene - Anna Carolyn Wilson, 78, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene, TX.
A private graveside burial will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020, at 10:00 am at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 virus, service attendance will be limited. If you would like to attend the graveside service, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle once in the cemetery and tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast. The family appreciates your attendance but wants everyone to be safe during this time.
Carolyn was born April 3, 1942 in Valley View, TX, to George and Lucille Thomas. She married her childhood sweetheart Larry James Wilson on October 18, 1958. Carolyn spent most of her life working as a beautician with Vogue Beauty Salon. She later sold real estate for Senter Realtors and then finished her working career as a deputy with the Taylor County Clerk's office. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially where her son and granddaughter were involved. Carolyn was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and an avid bowler with the Abilene Bowling Association. She enjoyed playing co-ed softball, golfing, fishing, and playing cards.
She is survived by her devoted husband Larry of 61 years; their son Gregg Wilson and wife Barbara of Abilene; granddaughter Emily, also of Abilene; brother and sister-in-law J.D. and Vicki Thomas of Grandbury; sister-in-law Kathy Thomas of Conroe; and 10 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Clyde and Jewel Wilson; her brother Bud Thomas; sister Deen Williamson, brother-in-law Maxie Wilson, and a niece Kathy Carroll.
The family would like to thank Hendrick Hospice for their excellent care of Carolyn and request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine St. Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020