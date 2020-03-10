|
|
Carter Roy Faucett
Hawley - Carter Roy Faucett, 44, of Hawley formerly of Abilene passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 7, 2020 in Dallas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Salt Branch Cowboy Church in Merkel, TX with Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Friday evening at the funeral home from 5-8:00 PM. Services under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Carter was born on April 18, 1975 to Coney and Marian (Cochnauer) Faucett in San Angelo and raised in Abilene along with his brother and sister. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1994. With a large personality and genuine love and interest in other people he pursued a career in customer service and most recently was employed with United Supermarket on Ambler. Carter loved the Lord and was a member of Salt Branch Cowboy Church in Merkel. He was a proud honorary member of Makona on McMurry's campus. Carter will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him when he was your friend he took it to heart. While his passing has left a void we find peace knowing he is at peace with his Savior.
He was preceded in death by his father, Coney Faucett.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his mother, Marian Faucett of Hawley; his brother, Shane Faucett and his wife Staci of Roby; his sister, Dawnett Faucett of Galveston; his beloved girlfriend, Amber Studhalter and her daughter Brindlelyn who he affectionately called, "Babygirl"; aunts and uncles, George and Lori Faucett of Leander, James and Vickie Cochnauer of Moore, OK, Tim and Irma Clouse of Ovalo, and Ima Bruce of Mineral Wells; cherished nieces and nephews, Shawna, Brady, and Brennan Faucett, Crystal Zamisz, Diane Portillo, and Jennifer Zamisz; 2 great nieces and a host of cousins, other relatives, and numerous special friends that brought much joy and happiness to his life.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Carter's name to Meals on Meals a cause important to him. To leave condolences to the Faucett family please visit www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020