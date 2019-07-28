|
Casey Alan Voce
Abilene - Casey Alan Voce, 46, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in
Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Southwest Park Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Woodard officiating.
The son of Betty Arlene (Perry) and Patrick Francis Voce, Casey was born on April 23, 1973 in Fort Lewis, Washington. In 1982 he moved from Crescent City, California to Abilene. He had an Associate Degree in Drafting and worked for Jacob and Martin Civil Engineering as a CAD drafter. He married Amy Beth Tedford on May 16, 1998 in Abilene.
Casey was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Voce of Abilene; his father, Patrick Voce and wife Judy of Abilene; a brother, Patrick Voce and wife Laurie of Lawn, TX; nieces and nephews, Ian Voce and wife Samantha of Las Vegas, NV, and Carlie Voce and Aiden Voce both of Lawn; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Abilene Community Theatre, Inc., 801 Barrow St., Abilene, TX 79605.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019