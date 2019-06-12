Services
Casey Huff Obituary
Casey Huff

Abilene - Casey Leo Huff, 34, was born on October 18, 1984 in Ft. Worth, TX.

We celebrate the life of this extraordinary human being. He had an immense store of knowledge and interests. Music, politics, books, podcasts and gaming were all important to him. He could argue the point on various topics and come out on top. He was valiant in his fight against Becker's Muscular Dystrophy. The last book he read was the biography of Frederick Douglass. He will be dearly missed and remembered for his insatiable curiosity, his courage and his fabulous sense of humor.

Casey is survived by his mom and dad, Mary K. and Anthony Huff; grandmother, Martha Kiel; Aunts and Uncles, Bit and Bill Whitaker, Julia and Drei Kiel, Dianne Otwell; numerous cousins, friends and fellow conspirators. Viva la raza!

A memorial celebration will be held at the Center for Contemporary Arts, July 18 in Abilene, TX.

Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be sent to the Casey Leo Huff Memorial Scholarship fund c/o Community Foundation of Abilene 850 N. 1st, Abilene, TX 79601; cfabilene.org.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
