1/1
Caspian A. Sparrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caspian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caspian A. Sparrow

Caspian A. Sparrow (Nicole), 25, passed unexpectedly on the morning of October 20th, 2020 at home. Caspian was born on November 2nd, 1994 in New Braunfels, Tx to Stefanie Kay Leal (Yzaguirre) and John David Leal.

Caspian graduated from Cooper High School in 2013 and went straight into the workforce. He moved a lot after HS but never too far from his family here in Abilene. He celebrated a long term relationship with his partner, April Nolan for nearly 8 years and began a new relationship of 2 years with Nova Stellans. In addition to everyday life, Caspian fostered an online community of LGBTQ+ youths and teens for roughly 3 years. Many of these young souls found comfort from his warm words that they lacked from their home lives. He never missed a chance to show his unconditionally loving warm personality to those who needed it and he always gave the best and softest hugs.

Cas was predeceased by 2 grandfathers, Benjamin Yzaguirre and Eugenio (Gene) G. Leal; as well as his Uncle Eric Yzaguirre. Surviving in addition to his parents, John David Leal and Stefanie Kay Leal, are his Life-Partners, April Nolan and Nova Stellans, his younger sister, Krystian Rose Price and her husband, Broderick, of Abilene; younger brother, Benjamin Jose Leal; Mother-in-law, Gloria Nolan; His Grandparents, German & Vera Garza (of Hawley) as well as Juanita G. Leal (of New Braunfels) Uncles, Roman Garza (of Hawley), Mike Leal and Mauro & Judy Alvizo (of New Braunfels) along with numerous cousins from both sides of his family.

We thank everyone for blessing his family in such a difficult time and we know he's smiling down over all of us.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved