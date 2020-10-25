Caspian A. Sparrow



Caspian A. Sparrow (Nicole), 25, passed unexpectedly on the morning of October 20th, 2020 at home. Caspian was born on November 2nd, 1994 in New Braunfels, Tx to Stefanie Kay Leal (Yzaguirre) and John David Leal.



Caspian graduated from Cooper High School in 2013 and went straight into the workforce. He moved a lot after HS but never too far from his family here in Abilene. He celebrated a long term relationship with his partner, April Nolan for nearly 8 years and began a new relationship of 2 years with Nova Stellans. In addition to everyday life, Caspian fostered an online community of LGBTQ+ youths and teens for roughly 3 years. Many of these young souls found comfort from his warm words that they lacked from their home lives. He never missed a chance to show his unconditionally loving warm personality to those who needed it and he always gave the best and softest hugs.



Cas was predeceased by 2 grandfathers, Benjamin Yzaguirre and Eugenio (Gene) G. Leal; as well as his Uncle Eric Yzaguirre. Surviving in addition to his parents, John David Leal and Stefanie Kay Leal, are his Life-Partners, April Nolan and Nova Stellans, his younger sister, Krystian Rose Price and her husband, Broderick, of Abilene; younger brother, Benjamin Jose Leal; Mother-in-law, Gloria Nolan; His Grandparents, German & Vera Garza (of Hawley) as well as Juanita G. Leal (of New Braunfels) Uncles, Roman Garza (of Hawley), Mike Leal and Mauro & Judy Alvizo (of New Braunfels) along with numerous cousins from both sides of his family.



We thank everyone for blessing his family in such a difficult time and we know he's smiling down over all of us.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store