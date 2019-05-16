Services
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop P.O. Box 106
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lehmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lehmann


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Lehmann Obituary
Catherine Lehmann

Granbury - August 18, 1918 ~ May 11, 2019

Catherine Lehmann, 100, a longtime resident of Granbury, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Granbury.

A family memorial graveside will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene.

Catherine was born on August 18, 1918 in Barstow, Texas, the youngest daughter of ten children born to the late George and Robbie Lee Stiles Allen. She married Walter W. Lehmann on July 29, 1951 in Abilene, Texas. Walter preceded her in death on December 7, 1980. Catherine was a member of the Presbyterian faith. She lived many years in Abilene before moving to Granbury 39 years ago.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Beth Chandler; and a granddaughter, Trisha Chandler both of Granbury.

Besides her parents, and husband, Catherine was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now