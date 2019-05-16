|
Catherine Lehmann
Granbury - August 18, 1918 ~ May 11, 2019
Catherine Lehmann, 100, a longtime resident of Granbury, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Granbury.
A family memorial graveside will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene.
Catherine was born on August 18, 1918 in Barstow, Texas, the youngest daughter of ten children born to the late George and Robbie Lee Stiles Allen. She married Walter W. Lehmann on July 29, 1951 in Abilene, Texas. Walter preceded her in death on December 7, 1980. Catherine was a member of the Presbyterian faith. She lived many years in Abilene before moving to Granbury 39 years ago.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Beth Chandler; and a granddaughter, Trisha Chandler both of Granbury.
Besides her parents, and husband, Catherine was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.
Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 16, 2019