Cathryn N. "Cathy" Robinson
Abilene, Texas - Cathryn Nadine Wade Robinson , "Cathy"' was born on November 25, 1928 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The only daughter of Joseph Michael Wade, a pharmacist, and Nadine Tolleson. She passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 in Abilene.
Cathy grew up in rural Arkansas during the depression. She spent much of her childhood helping her father in the "drugstore" and helping herself to the occasional ice cream soda. She and her family moved to Little Rock where she graduated from Little Rock High School in 1946. Cathy attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas graduating with a degree in education in 1950. It was in Waco that she met the love of her life, James Edward Robinson, "Jim"' a law student. They were married in Dallas, Texas on July 20, 1951. They moved to Houston where Jim began his practice of law and Cathy taught school in Houston ISD. In 1952 their first son, James Wade Robinson, was born. Cathy and Jim moved to Abilene, Texas in 1953 and settled down to raise their family. Her second son, John Ruther Robinson, was born in Abilene on August 28, 1956. Their daughter, Emily Jane Robinson "Janie" was born on June 28, 1959.
Cathy was regarded as the "sweetest woman" by all who knew her. She kept her sweet spirit and generous nature her whole life. She was a tireless volunteer at First Central Presbyterian Church in the church library. She taught Sunday School for years and was a fixture at the Frances Buzzard Food Pantry. She loved to travel (having dragged her family all over the western United States to see "every Indian ruin there is") was a voracious reader (a huge fan of Ken Follett) and loved puzzles, mystery novels, and big band music.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Robinson, her oldest son James Wade Robinson, and her oldest grandson Austin James Robinson.
She is survived by her son John Robinson and Daughter Janie Robinson Long and 4 grandchildren : Travis Long, Wade Long, Rebecca Robinson, and Tucker Long.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange Street, in Abilene.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation be made in her name to the Frances Buzzard Food Pantry."
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 1, 2019