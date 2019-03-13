|
Cathryn Susann "Susie" Flowers
Old Glory - Cathryn Susann "Susie" Flowers, 79, passed away at the Stonewall Memorial Hospital in Aspermont, March 11, 2019.
The family will have a visitation to receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Giles McCoy Funeral Home in Aspermont.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Old Glory Cemetery with a gathering following at the Old Glory Community Center.
Cathryn Susann Couch Flowers was born on February 28, 1940 in Pecos, Texas to J.E. and Jessi Sue Couch. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Christina Jo "Cree" Stapleton. Susie was born into a large family that consisted of many aunts, uncles and cousins and one niece that she cherished and loved dearly. She married Bill Flowers and they together shared 26 years of marriage and two sons. Susie's greatest legacy was her two sons and their families, William Jeffrey Flowers and wife Lisa, Matthew Jay Flowers and wife Wendy, five grandchildren, Hannah Flowers Goodwin and husband Rodie, William Cole Flowers and wife Emilea, Prairie Flowers, Jaylee Flowers and Tyge Flowers, two great grandchildren, Scarlett Cole Flowers and Gatlin Rose Goodwin.
Susie loved her family and her heritage. She loved to share family history with her boys and their families as well as her family recipes as she was an excellent cook. She was famous for her hot homemade bread that she loved to share with family and friends as well as at numerous functions and events such as fundraisers. Susie's cooking was one way she touched many lives. She fed many cowboys, friends and family at her table as was always a very gracious hostess. Cooking also played a role as her being an active 4-H leader. She would welcome food show kids into her home and help them perfect their projects while teaching them lifelong skills and sharing her knowledge and passion. Susie loved the Old Glory school and her years and memories of their famous concession stand food that she took pride in helping with. Many lives were touched by her cooking skills and wonderful food she loved to share.
Susie not only served as a 4-H leader and mentor, but she also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Old Glory School as well as the Stonewall Memorial Hospital. With a degree in education, Susie graduated from Texas Tech University. She worked as an educator in public schools in Midland and Pecos. She also loved to educate the younger generation on nature and animals. She loved her "Critters" as she referred to her cats and dogs and was an amazing caregiver of her animals and her homestead.
The family wishes to thank all of the home caregivers, Gibson Nursing Home Staff, and the staff at both Stonewall Memorial Hospital and Haskell Hospital for their kindness and care over the last few years.
Memorials can be made to the West of the Pecos Museum 432-445-5076 or the First Christian Church of Pecos, 432-445-2096, where she was a member.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 13, 2019