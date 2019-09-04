|
Cathy Ann Knight
- - Cathy Ann Knight, 66, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer. She was born November 18, 1952 in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was the daughter of John and Dorothy Carter. She married Chuck Knight July 11, 1998. She worked at the Merkel Post Office for 35 years.
Cathy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Trent VFD and the Merkel EMS. She served her community for many years as a City Council Woman.
Cathy was an avid bowler and enjoyed cook-offs with her Flaming Floozies and Hillbillies and Hippy Team. More than anything she loved being Grammy to Madison, Macyn, Blane, London, Brilynn and Presley.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Carter; sister Sam Carson; father- in-law Grady Knight; and sister-in-law Martina Knight.
She is survived by her beloved husband Chuck Knight of Merkel; son Chris Pack and wife Melissa of Abilene; daughter Delayne Bradshaw and husband Charles of Stephenville; stepsons Justin Knight and husband Landon of Denver, Colorado and Jerrad Knight and wife Lisa of San Angelo; brother (Little) John Carter and wife Sara of Merkel; niece Brandi Martin and husband Luke of San Angelo; mother-in-law Joyce Knight of Merkel; brother-in-law Kelly Knight of Merkel; many nieces and nephews, and her beloved grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00Pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Merkel with Lance Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital or to the Merkel Cemetery Association.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 4, 2019