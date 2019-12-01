|
|
Cathy Nelson
Lubbock - Catherine Ann (Calley) Nelson, 61, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born to Dale and Adelia Calley in Big Lake, Texas on July 28, 1958. She married David Lee Nelson in 1978. Cathy devoted her life to raising their four children. Later in life, she loved to spend time with her twelve grandchildren.
Cathy is survived by her children Jonathan (Erin) Nelson, Brian (Aslinn) Nelson, Erin (Ryan) Rollins and Heather (Logan) Smith; 12 grandchildren; father; three brothers; and one sister. She is preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:30 pm. The services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3211 58th St Lubbock, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019