Cecil Johnson
Irving, TX
Funeral services for Cecil W. Johnson will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Griffith officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery near May. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday evening.
Cecil passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Silverado Memory Care in Irving.
Cecil was born April 21, 1940 to Robert W. Johnson and Mary L. Johnson in May. He married Ella B. Wagner in 1963 in Brownwood. Cecil was a mechanical engineer with West Texas Utilities in Abilene, moving to their corporate office American Electric Power in Dallas, where he retired in 2007 after 44 years with the company. He was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ella B Johnson in 2012.
He is survived by his daughter Mary Martha Johnson of Carrollton; cousin, Joan Johnson of Brownwood.
Friends and Relatives may sign her online guest book at heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019