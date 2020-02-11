|
|
Cecil Marion Barr
Montrose, Colorado, formerly of Clyde - Cecil Marion Barr passed away on February 6, 2020, in Durango, Colorado. He was 91 years old. Marion was born on April 17, 1928 in Clyde, Texas, to Lloyd Winfred Barr, Sr., and Annie Mae Jones Barr. He was the fourth of ten siblings: Erma Faye, Doris, Lloyd Jr., Marion, Grady, Don, Cathron, Barbara, Bill, and Kenneth. He was entered into the Cradle Roll at Eula Methodist Church on June 3, 1929. He attended both Clyde and Eula High Schools and graduated from Eula High School in 1945. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Yerba Buena Island in San Francisco Bay. After discharge, he took a job at the gypsum plant in Sweetwater and enrolled in Draughon's Business College in Abilene.
He married Lillian Faye Sheppard in 1951, and they had three children: Deborah Ann, Dana Lyn, and Terry Wendell. To support his family, Marion started his own flooring company and later formed Barr Roofing Company with his brother Grady.
He married Reba Faegan in 1994, and they were married for 16 years until her death in 2010. Marion moved to Colorado to be near his daughters in 2012. He is survived by his brothers Grady and Kenneth, his three children, four grandchildren (Kurt, Lynzi, William, and Andrew), and five great-grandchildren (Dylan, Kaimi, Ellie, Jared, and Hunter).
He was a steady, kind, and loving person who will be greatly missed by his family. Visitation will be at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde on Thursday, February 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and services will be at First Baptist Church in Clyde, 216 Austin Street, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14th. Burial will follow in the Eula Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020