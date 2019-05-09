|
Cecil Neff
Tuscola - Cecil Neff, 88, passed from this life to walk in glory with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 4:00pm Thursday, May 8, 2019 in the Tuscola cemetery, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held before the service at 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Cecil was born in McAdoo, Tx on December 3, 1930 to Frank and Sarah Neff. He Attended the Gospel Mission in Cross Plains and accepted Jesus as his Savior when he was a young man. He moved to Ballinger where he met Hazel Bradley. Shortly after they were married in Junction on July 5, 1947. Cecil was 16 years of age and Hazel was 14 years of age at their time of their marriage.
He worked for many years for Rose and Sons in Abilene as a heavy equipment operator prior to starting his own business, Neff Backhoe Service in Tuscola. He retired in 1991 to spend more time with his loving bride and their many grandchildren. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and camping with his family.
He will be forever missed by his wife Hazel of 72 years, their two daughters, Linda Fry and husband Don, and Karen Rose and husband Danny; and their son Pat Neff; brother Oliver Neff.
He was Pawpaw to ten grandchildren, Charles Fry, Michael Fry, Keith Fry, Mendy Strickland, Kayla Dudley, Lance Rose, Dustin Rose, Janie Neff, Jory Neff, and James Neff. As well as May great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
As we mourn the loss of this great man, we also rejoice in knowing he is walking with his Savior and that one day we will see him again in glory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Seth and Thomas, and his sister Carolina Smart.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Windcrest Alzheimers Care Center,
6050 Hospital Drive Abilene, Tx 79606 or to Kindred Hospice, 1665 Antilley Rd, Ste. 300 Abilene, Tx 79606
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 9, 2019