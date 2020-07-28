1/1
CeVene Slater
CeVene Slater

Merkel - CeVene Slater 82, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital from complications after a lengthy battle with Guillain Barre Syndrome. She was born November 26, 1937, to Thomas J. and Una M. Garrett Neill in the Merkel Area. She is predeceased by her husband Robert E. Slater, daughter Amy Slater, brother Joe A. Neill and her beloved parents.

She is survived by son Dr. Neill Slater, daughter-in-law Ana Fass Slater, and their children, Dante, Maxwell, and Berlin, all of Midland. Brothers Dr. J. D. Neill (Joan) of Birmingham, AL, Farris Neill (Freda) of Merkel, Mrs. Mattie Neill (Joe), and a sister, Katie Neill Ferraro (Harper Creigh) of Cypress, TX. Other grandchildren are Ricquel Worthington and Jayden Slater. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as cousins, all who mourn her passing.

CeVene was a Christian, attending the DuQuoin, IL Church of Christ and active in all good works programs there. When she moved to Midland, the first thing she did was find a Church with which she was comfortable. She wasn't hard to buy for .... Just send a box of assorted cards and a roll of stamps. She sent cards for all occasions and never missed special holidays for nieces and nephews, usually including dollar bills for them.

There was never a more loyal and true friend than CeVene. She kept secrets and one always knew she would never break a confidence. She rarely spoke ill of others, instead doing everything she could to help them. She volunteered with the Senior Citizen group in Midland, and was very accepting of everyone, giving what was needed and sharing what she had.

CeVene was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Merkel High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Abilene Christian University. She taught for 35+ years, from Early Childhood through Fourth Grade, in Texas, New Mexico, and Illinois. She married husband Bob, on February 10, 1965, in Roswell, New Mexico, and they moved to DuQuoin, IL, where CeVene lived for some 35 years before moving to Midland.

She loved handwork, any kind, be it embroidery, counted cross stitch, ceramics, making felt/beaded/feathered Christmas ornaments, and especially loved to stitch felt/beaded/intricate personalized Christmas stockings. The family lost count of how many stockings she made, but guess it is upwards of 200. We all cherish the hand work she made and shared with us, as well as the personal ornaments and stockings.

CeVene will be laid to rest privately with a grave side service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel with Elder Lou David Allen presiding.

Should you desire, donations can be made to the GBS-CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428, Merkel Cemetery Association, 201 Edwards, Merkel, TX 79536 or to the charity of your choice. In her memory, please read a book to your children and/or grandchildren.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Mark Brock and I went on vacation too Texas October of 2019 with plans of taking a detour to visit CeVene. We told everybody not to let her know that we were coming. She was in a very posh residential health care facility. When Mark walked into her room she was blown away. She had tears and joy of him taking time to come see her. It really was a wonderful visit with CeVene. She had made her room a home with lot's of photos on the wall and even a plastic tote with turtles that is she made a home for and that she could care for. It was a wonderful visit and so glad we were able to put a smile on her face cause she sure put one on ours.
abby nickens
