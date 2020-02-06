|
|
C.G. Gray
Formerly of Abilene - C.G. Gray was born February 10, 1927, in Lunenburg, Arkansas to Hubert and Bertha Gray. In 1945, he became the first of his immediate family to graduate high school. He went on to attend Texas Tech University after graduating from Wellington High School. His time at Texas Tech was interrupted by his deployment with the U.S. Army from 1945-1947 in Occupied Germany after WWII. Upon the completion of his tour of duty, he returned to Texas Tech where he graduated with a B.S. in Education in 1950, an M. Ed. in 1952, and returned for his Ed. D. in 1965. As C.G. made it a goal to never stop learning, he continued with post-doctoral work at Texas Women's University with an emphasis in reading.
C.G. began his first of what would be many successful careers teaching math at Lubbock High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Barbara Jeanne Morlan, a high school English teacher. They were married on June 30, 1951, and enjoyed over 65 years of wedded bliss. During their tenure in Lubbock, they had four sons, Charles, John, David, and Cary.
Education remained a part of C.G.'s legacy until well into his retirement. After classroom teaching, he moved onto become a counselor and Assistant Principal at Monterey High School in Lubbock, before distributing materials on behalf of SRA, an educational publishing company. His hard work for SRA granted him several promotions, which often was accompanied by a move around the U.S. for his family. Their tour included Kansas City, KS, Austin, TX, Arlington Heights, IL, Dallas, TX, and Los Altos, CA. He moved back to Dallas, TX, to serve in the Region X Education Service Center and later the Dallas Independent School District, where his involvement with educational computing began. In each place they lived, C.G. and Barbara were active in their churches and made many life-long friends. In 1981, they moved to Abilene where they both joined Abilene Christian University, C.G. as a Dean of the College of Professional Studies and Barbara as part of the Department of Education. In his various roles at ACU, including Professor of Education, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Vice President for Information Systems, C.G. was instrumental in bringing educational technology to students and teachers on campus.
C.G. had a lifelong love of literacy and understood its importance for advancing equity in education. As such, he continued this work well into his retirement years by first volunteering alongside Barbara as reading tutors at Jane Long Elementary before developing and overseeing an afterschool reading program at the University Church of Christ that served Taylor Elementary students. Additionally, C.G. tirelessly lived out his belief in the importance of serving a larger community through his decades of service for both Rotary and United Way.
A deeply loving, generous, and proud father and grandfather, C.G. and Barbara traveled extensively to be with their sons and grandchildren from Bothell, WA to Chicago, IL to Lubbock, TX, as well as traveling throughout the world.
C.G. passed away peacefully in Lubbock during the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 4, 2020, completing a life of love and service to God, his family, and his community.
C.G. was preceded in death by his infant son Charles and his wife Barbara. He is survived by his younger brother Cecil Gray of Kansas City, Missouri. C.G. is also survived by his three sons: John Gray and wife Debbie of Bothell, Washington and their children, Jordan and wife Casey, Daniel, and Joy; David Gray and wife Sheri of Lubbock, Texas and their children, Erin Starkey and husband Seth, Michael, Matthew Gray and wife Katie; Cary Gray and wife Emily of Pasco, Washington, as well as two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Margot Starkey.
A visitation with the family will be held Friday evening February 7th from 5-7 pm in the University Church of Christ - Family Room. A service will be held on Saturday, February 8th in the Chapel of University Church of Christ at 1:00 pm with a family graveside service to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020