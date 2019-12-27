|
Chanai Raybuck
Abilene - Chanai Raybuck, 71, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2019 at her home in Abilene, Texas. She was born February 10, 1948 in Bangkok, Thailand to Charoen Sawangsang and Ramsura Singh. Chanai first came to the U.S. in 1976 and was employed by the U.S. Brass/Eljer Company for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and raising Thai vegetables in her garden, but most of all, she loved her grandkids.
Chanai was preceded in death by her mother and father, a brother and a sister. She is survived by her husband Keith Raybuck of Abilene; daughter, Sirirat, of Abilene; son, Amnart, of Carmichael, CA; son, Michael, of Houston, TX; son, David, of Houston, TX and fourteen grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, a brother and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or memorial service at this time. A traditional Thai burial service will be performed in Thailand at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019