|
|
Chancey Apple
Abilene - On September 15th, 2019 Chancey Apple crossed over from his earthly home to his eternal home in heaven to share his next journey with his heavenly Father.
Chancey was born in Stamford, Texas on November 18th, 1983, to Gary and Shonda Apple. Growing up, Chancey was a very proud Texas boy who loved hunting, fishing, board games, water skiing, tubing, and wakeboarding and everything that had to do with the outdoors. Chancey was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan whom rarely missed a game.
Chancey graduated at Stamford High School in 2002, where he was involved in the Ag program, where he judged cotton and won numerous awards. He participated in band and numerous sports events such as track, golf, and UIL, but the one he really excelled in was football. He won Best Defensive Lineman, The Wall Awards and he won Top student from 2000 to 2001. To Chancey's classmates he was loved, popular and admired by many. He also attended Cisco Junior College.
Chancey was an amazing carpenter and loved working with his hands. The gift that Chancey had was outstanding!
He was a very strong young man; who fought to the end. He was loved by so many and throughout his life he touched thousands of lives.
Chancey was preceded in death by grandfathers, Buddy Galloway and GW (Dub Lefevre), and grandmothers, Frances Lefevre and Ophelia Lefevre.
Chancey is survived by his wife Magen; son Branson, daughter Trinity; parents Gary and Shonda Apple of Stamford, Texas; brother Derek and wife Tyler Apple, and niece Emerson, nephew Corbin of Lubbock; grandparents Shannon and Debbie Isbell of Stamford, Boyd and Liz Young of Abilene; great-grandmother Marie Galloway of Stamford; many aunts and uncles; and lots of cousins and friends.
Private graveside services for immediate and extended family members will be Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. at the Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Fountaingate Fellowship, 909 North Willis, Abilene, TX. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Pallbearers are some of Chancey's closest friends and family: Derek Apple, Mark Beale, Kent Beck, Josh Baumbach, Calvin Choate, Mark Hudson, Matt Mathany, Brandon Proctor, David Pulaski, and Ricky Wright.
The family would like to thank those who helped Chancey through his journey and brought comfort to his final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Love & Care Ministries, 233 Fannin, Abilene, TX 79603; Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601; or the .
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 17, 2019