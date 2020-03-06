|
Chanda Lee
Abilene - Chanda Rhea Lee, 39, of Abilene, Texas entered the gates of Heaven on March 3, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, at 2 PM at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Nathan Burrow, minister of Hillcrest Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be in Gruver, Texas on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 PM. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Chanda was born March 24, 1980 to Dean Dale Lee and Helen Collard Lee Red in Perryton, Texas. She went to school in Gruver, Texas, Granbury, Texas and Ft. Worth, Texas where she graduated from Southwest High School. She lived in a group home with ResCare of Abilene, Texas. Chanda worked as a receptionist with DayBreak and ResCare. She was known for her love of life and her beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by Oscar and Violet Lee, Dean Lee, Margret Lee Fortner, Tony McMillan, Stockton Shorb, John R. Collard, and Margorie Davis Collard, James W. Red and Faye Red, and Janet Babb.
Chanda is survived by James and Helen Red, parents; siblings, Tiffanie Lee, Miriam Porter, Ruth Henry, Jonathan Ash, Matthew Red, James N. Red, Cheyanne Red, and Marian Jordan; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be given to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 South Western, Amarillo, Texas 79118, HPCH.org.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020