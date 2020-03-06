Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Gruver, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chanda Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chanda Lee


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chanda Lee Obituary
Chanda Lee

Abilene - Chanda Rhea Lee, 39, of Abilene, Texas entered the gates of Heaven on March 3, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, at 2 PM at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Nathan Burrow, minister of Hillcrest Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be in Gruver, Texas on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 PM. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Chanda was born March 24, 1980 to Dean Dale Lee and Helen Collard Lee Red in Perryton, Texas. She went to school in Gruver, Texas, Granbury, Texas and Ft. Worth, Texas where she graduated from Southwest High School. She lived in a group home with ResCare of Abilene, Texas. Chanda worked as a receptionist with DayBreak and ResCare. She was known for her love of life and her beautiful smile.

She was preceded in death by Oscar and Violet Lee, Dean Lee, Margret Lee Fortner, Tony McMillan, Stockton Shorb, John R. Collard, and Margorie Davis Collard, James W. Red and Faye Red, and Janet Babb.

Chanda is survived by James and Helen Red, parents; siblings, Tiffanie Lee, Miriam Porter, Ruth Henry, Jonathan Ash, Matthew Red, James N. Red, Cheyanne Red, and Marian Jordan; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Memorials may be given to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 South Western, Amarillo, Texas 79118, HPCH.org.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -