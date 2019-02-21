|
Charissa Villanueva
Hamlin, TX
Charissa Villanueva, 52, passed away February 19, 2019, in Hamlin. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Addams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home.
Born October 12, 1966, in Hamlin, Charissa was the daughter of Larry Gene George and Patsy (Sauls) Ladesma. She graduated from Hamlin High School in 1985. Charissa married the love of her life, Billy John Villanueva on December 30, 1993, in Hamlin. She worked at the Hamlin Memorial Hospital as an office manager.
Charissa is preceded in death by her father (Larry Gene George); grandparents (Bill and Recie Sauls); father-in-law Jessie Villanueva), and mother-in-law (Audelia Villanueva), grandmother, Jewel Hicks.
Survivors include her loving husband, Billy Villanueva; four sons, JD Harris (Kristi), Josh Villanueva (Leticia), Jared Villanueva (Brittanie), and Jacob Villanueva (Julie); her mother, Patsy Ledesma; one brother, Lance George (Megan); ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 21, 2019