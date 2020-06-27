Charle "Chuck" Priddy
Abilene - Charle "Chuck" Priddy, 81 of Abilene, TX passed away on June 22, 2020.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, building capacity will be allowed to 100 people at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting to enter. Funeral services will be 10 am on Tuesday, June 30 at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Dr. with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. The Governor's restrictions of 100 people will also apply for the funeral service. Burial will follow at 1 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
He was born December 19, 1938 in Dublin, TX, son of Maxwell H. and Mary Delma Priddy. Chuck graduated from Carlton High School in 1957 and soon after enlisted in the US Army. He served his country for 20 years, traveling to many places including Viet Nam, Germany, and Okinawa.
In 1960, Chuck married the love of his life, Antoinetta Zakerowski. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in January 2020. They have three children, two grandsons, and a great-granddaughter due next month.
After his retirement from the Army in 1977 at Fort Dix, NJ, the family moved to Abilene. Here he found his next career at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, retiring from there in 2001. He also attended Cisco Junior College and received his Associates Degree in 1981.
Chuck enjoyed supporting his grandsons when they played little league baseball, and traveled to many Cooper High football, baseball, and tennis matches to cheer them on when they got older. In his spare time, he like watching TV, especially WWE Wrestling, crime shows and Jeopardy. He also read many paperback westerns.
He lives on through his wife, Antoinetta; son, David and his wife Beverly; daughter, Donna Douglas and her husband Stuart; son, Christopher and his wife Cheryl; grandsons, Dustin Douglas and his wife Shiloh, and Dalton Douglas; sister, Zelle Humphreys, and several nieces, nephews, and sister-in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 837 Jeanette Street, Abilene, TX 79602.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.